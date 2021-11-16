Tendies One Day Trading Volume Reaches $80,122.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $248,150.61 and approximately $80,122.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00219747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

