Terra Price Reaches $44.30 (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Terra coin can now be bought for $44.30 or 0.00072973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $19.28 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 912,274,097 coins and its circulating supply is 435,206,844 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

