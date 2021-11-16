TerraUSD (UST) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and approximately $176.22 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005279 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008274 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 5,740,698,840 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

