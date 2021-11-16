Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Sells $150,543,890.75 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total transaction of $150,543,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total transaction of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $20.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,013.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,693,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,924,365. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $889.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $738.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $404.09 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 327.96, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,450,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

