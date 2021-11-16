Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total transaction of $150,543,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,004.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $889.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $738.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $404.09 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.40.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

