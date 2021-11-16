Tetra Tech (TTEK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $179.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day moving average of $139.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $113.14 and a twelve month high of $183.93.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

