TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

TFFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes bought 10,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 2,166.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

