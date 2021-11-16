TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total value of C$7,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$585,869,155.04.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total value of C$4,300,440.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39.

Shares of TFII opened at C$139.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.02 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$64.48 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$127.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC upped their price target on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.83.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

