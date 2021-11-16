The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Brink’s worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Grove Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.5% in the second quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 41,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 422.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 556.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 180,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $57.22 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

