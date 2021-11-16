The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in October

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Caldwell Partners International stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. Caldwell Partners International has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.27.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

Caldwell Partners International, Inc engages in the provision executive search consulting services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. It specializes in leadership assessment, team management and design, executive on-boarding, decision support, critical intelligence, compensation, succession planning, retention, board recruitment, and interim executives.

