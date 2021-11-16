The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 34.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

Clorox stock opened at $169.88 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

