The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of GDV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. 81,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,997. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
