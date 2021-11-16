The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of GDV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.46. 81,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,997. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

