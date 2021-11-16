The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.89 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. 163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,670. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $652.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hackett Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

