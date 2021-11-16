The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $19.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.65.

LEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 1,653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

