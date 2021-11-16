The Sage Group’s (SGE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 700 ($9.15).

LON SGE opened at GBX 749.20 ($9.79) on Friday. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93). The stock has a market cap of £7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 731.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 697.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Andrew Duff bought 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

