The Sandbox Price Hits $3.18 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 33% against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $3.18 or 0.00005288 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $2.61 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.00302232 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007822 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009027 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.19 or 0.00713138 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

