The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc Sells 6,280 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $249,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Conyers Park Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $745,506.33.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 521.9% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 366,083 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 347,145 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 46.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 254,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 165.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 338,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 211,002 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.