TheStreet Lowers ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) to C

TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) from a b rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MODV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $150.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.87.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 298,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in ModivCare during the 3rd quarter worth $3,617,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in ModivCare by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

