TheStreet Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to D

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TPIC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $856.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

