TheStreet Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to D

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TPIC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.
Shares of TPIC stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $856.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
