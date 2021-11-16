TheStreet Upgrades Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) to “C”

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PMD opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53. Psychemedics has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Psychemedics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Psychemedics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Psychemedics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Psychemedics in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 40.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

