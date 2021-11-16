TheStreet Upgrades SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to “B-“

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $776.81 million, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SP Plus will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 4.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 279,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 30.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 6.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 619,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 240,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 9.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

