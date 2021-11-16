THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 249.1% in October

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 249.1% from the October 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

THKLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of THK stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. THK has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.00 and a beta of 1.26.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

