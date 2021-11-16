Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report $3.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.70 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $14.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $15.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.76. 356,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,241. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.82. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

