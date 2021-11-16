Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report $3.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.70 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $14.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $15.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Thor Industries.
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of THO stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.76. 356,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,241. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.82. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
