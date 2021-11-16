Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 27,973 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,973 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.44% of SiTime worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 120,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 115,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth about $563,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $259.24 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $301.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.79, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.15, for a total value of $1,110,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $58,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,866 shares of company stock worth $14,648,013. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

