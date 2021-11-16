Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.60% of Banner worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at $663,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of BANR opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner Co. has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on BANR shares. DA Davidson lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.