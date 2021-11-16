Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 39 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Moody’s by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,341 shares of company stock valued at $511,650 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $390.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.61. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

