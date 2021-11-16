Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,994 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.12% of Marathon Oil worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

MRO stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.28%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.