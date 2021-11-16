Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,538 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

