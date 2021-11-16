Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 576,699 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 576,699 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 122.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

