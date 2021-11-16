Titan Machinery (TITN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Titan Machinery stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $753.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.74. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
