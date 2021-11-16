Titan Machinery (TITN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $753.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.74. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Machinery stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Titan Machinery worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

