TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Barclays

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 48.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.32.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.87. 203,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,404,962. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $59.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.