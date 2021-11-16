TokenPay (TPAY) Price Reaches $0.0655 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $98,191.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,365.99 or 0.99401448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00048549 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00038581 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.90 or 0.00594341 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

