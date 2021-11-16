Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 82.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after buying an additional 118,039 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.66.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

