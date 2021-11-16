Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 1,185.7% from the October 14th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 270.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGASF opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. Towngas China has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.77.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded Towngas China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

