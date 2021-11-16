Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stake Reduced by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,466,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 451,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,940,000 after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TM opened at $184.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.45 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $257.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50.

TM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

