Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $226.93

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $226.93 and last traded at $226.74, with a volume of 1520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.