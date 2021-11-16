Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,244 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 813.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 62,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after buying an additional 239,987 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $838,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $222.89 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $224.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

