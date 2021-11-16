Traders Purchase High Volume of SVF Investment Call Options (NASDAQ:SVFA)

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 34,636 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,386% compared to the typical volume of 534 call options.

SVFA stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. SVF Investment has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 1,142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,923 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,874,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after buying an additional 1,108,598 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,576,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,472,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,175,000.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

