Trainline (LON:TRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Equities research analysts at Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 383 ($5.00) to GBX 399 ($5.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Trainline to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 412 ($5.38) to GBX 351 ($4.59) in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 395 ($5.16).

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 305.40 ($3.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 346.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 343.54. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 253.40 ($3.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total transaction of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

