TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$14.00 at National Bankshares

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.61.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$13.47 on Friday. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$8.44 and a 1 year high of C$14.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -1.83%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

