TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $15.11 on Tuesday, hitting $668.85. 1,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,990. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $634.61 and a 200 day moving average of $632.66.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,641,065. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $690.56.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

