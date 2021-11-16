Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.65

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.65 and traded as high as C$3.49. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 773,660 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.45.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of C$858.39 million and a PE ratio of -41.07.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.