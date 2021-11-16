Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TRN stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.23%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 749.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 430,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

