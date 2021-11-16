Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

Shares of TRN opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 749.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130,242 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after acquiring an additional 430,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

