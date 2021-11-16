Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.41. 5,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,322. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.38.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Triumph Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

