TrueFeedBack Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $5.63 million and $25,316.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

