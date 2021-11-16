Truehand Inc Makes New $133,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Separately, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Shares of ILCB opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $66.49.

