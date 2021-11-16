Truist Securiti Weighs in on Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now expects that the company will earn ($4.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.42). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

ARQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

ARQT stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.01.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $159,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,591,000 after buying an additional 1,095,707 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,990,000 after buying an additional 393,640 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 452,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 318,753 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 397,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 226,013 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 317,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 202,086 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

