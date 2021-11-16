Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Boralex (TSE:BLX) a C$41.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.55.

TSE:BLX opened at C$38.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 146.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.92. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$33.92 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

