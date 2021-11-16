Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $84.20 and last traded at $84.16, with a volume of 74548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.23.

The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

About Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

